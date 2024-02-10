 
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. take major decision regarding their relationship

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr sparked speculations they are dating again at 2024 Grammy Awards

Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly decided to go “exclusive” with their relationship after being involved with each other for months.

According to insiders, the reality TV star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver are “exclusively dating,” after keeping their romance under wraps.

An insider told Daily Mail that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. are taking things to next level as they are “not seeing anyone else right now.”

This comes after it was reported that the lovebirds are considering taking their romance public after reigniting dating speculations earlier this month at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

An insider told Us Weekly that their relationship is “getting serious,” before sharing how athlete’s “personality is much more private” while Kardashian is habitual of limelight.

They said Beckham Jr is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight,” adding that the lovebirds are “currently trying to figure out the next steps” in their relationship.

“Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year,” the insider said of the couple, first linked together in September 2023.

Earlier this month, Kardashian and Beckham Jr were seen together at the Grammys, sparking dating speculations once again.

