Prince William returned to royal duties earlier this week after King Charles surgery and cancer diagnosis

Prince William makes first major decision amid King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince William has made his first major decision as the Prince of Wales returned to royal duties following King Charles cancer diagnosis, a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate and Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery.



The Daily Mail quoting Kensington Palace reported that the future king has appointed a former government diplomat as his private secretary.

The publication reported Ian Patrick, who has also worked for former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Ashdown, will take up the role as William’s private secretary.

Following Prince William’s this major decision, the Palace team will now see both the Prince and his wife Kate Middleton have their own private secretaries.

The future king has appointed the private secretary two days after he returned to royal duties amid royal health woes.

Prince William resumed duties Wednesday by conducting investitures at Windsor Castle on behalf of King Charles and later attended the gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in central London.

Meanwhile, there are also claims that William, Kate Middleton and their children have left Windsor home and moved to Sandringham estate after the Princess of Wales surgery.