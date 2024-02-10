 
Saturday, February 10, 2024
King Charles shows his confidence in Prince William amid abdication calls

Prince William made his first royal appearance on Wednesday since Kate Middleton's surgery and King Charles cancer diagnosis

Britain’s King Charles has expressed his confidence in elder son Prince William as the monarch is facing calls for abdication following his surgery and cancer diagnosis.

The king showed his confidence in the Prince of Wales as the latter returned to royal duties earlier this week after break following Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery last month.

Read More: Prince William makes big announcement after King Charles, Harry's meeting

The future king returned to royal work on Wednesday following a series of family health announcements.

He conducted investitures at Windsor Castle on behalf of King Charles.

Later, Prince William attended the gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in central London.

To show his support and confidence in Prince William, the palace on behalf of King Charles, shared photos of the heir to throne and Princess Anne on social media with caption: “This week The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal hosted Investiture Ceremonies at Windsor Castle – congratulations to all those who received their Honours!”

Princess Anne had hosted the first investiture ceremony of the week on Tuesday.

