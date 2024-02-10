 
Saturday, February 10, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton finally leaves Windsor home to meet King Charles after surgery?

Kate Middleton and King Charles were admitted to the same hospital in London last month

Kate Middleton finally leaves Windsor home to meet King Charles?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly left her Windsor home for the first time and moved to Sandringham estate after abdominal surgery, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Richard Eden, in his report for the Daily Mail, shared the cheering health news related to Kate Middleton, saying the future queen 'is on the mend'.

Read More: Kate Middleton reacts as Prince William returns to royal duties

He claimed that Kate Middleton’s health is improving as she was able to join her husband, Prince William, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to set off Friday morning for a half-term holiday on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

According to reports King Charles is also recuperating at Sandringham estate in Norfolk following his surgery and cancer diagnosis.

The royal expert, citing a friend, claimed Kate Middleton is recovering well. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

Also Read: King Charles shows his confidence in Prince William amid abdication calls

Eden went on claiming Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids could also pay a visit to King Charles at Sandringham estate.

