Khloe Kardashian's company gets sued over 'wrongful termination'

Sunday, February 11, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Khloe Kardashian’s fashion company Good American is getting sued by an ex-employee over claims of “wrongful termination, cancer discrimination, and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, a woman named Brooke filed the lawsuit against Good American LLC and Khloe’s business partner Emma Grede.

She did not name the reality TV star in the filing.

In her petition, Brooke claimed that the company hired her as a marketing intern in 2019, and promoted her to marketing coordinator in 2021.

In June 2023, she seeked a medical leave for cancer treatments, and submitted a doctor’s note to the defendants, stating she was under “professional care.”

Ignoring her plea, she claimed that the Good American posted a job application for her role a month later.

When Brooke later submitted an additional medical note from her doctor stating she should work remotely, the following month she was terminated, citing “a company-wide “layoff.”

In her case, she claims that Good American's actions caused her serious emotional anguish and other undisclosed damages.

The company is yet to respond to the case.

