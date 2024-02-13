Prince Harry recently reunited with his estranged dad, King Charles, following his cancer diagnosis

Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince Harry, King Charles reunion

Prince Harry and King Charles reunited last week after the monarch personally called the Duke to tell him of his potentially serious condition.



The father-son duo met for 30 to 45 minutes and Harry left for the US just 12 hours after arriving in UK to see his cancer-stricken dad.

The Duke of Sussex’s short visit “spells danger” for the King, who is already fighting cancer, claimed royal expert Ingrid Seward, while speaking with The Telegraph.

“I think Harry spells danger for the King,” referring to Harry’s impulsive decision to travel to UK, adding, “The trouble is that whenever Harry’s around, there’s a certain amount of animosity.”

“This is someone who has been extremely rude about the current Queen,” she added. “As much as Charles loves Harry, he’s not going to be all over him like a rash.”

She continued to say that Charles “is such a private person” and for him to make his cancer diagnosis public was “a very bold decision.”

“I think perhaps he was buoyed by the very positive reaction to him sharing his enlarged prostate diagnosis – which has prompted lots of men to get checked out,” Seward added.

“He’s trying to change things and make the monarchy more open. It’s actually quite refreshing.”