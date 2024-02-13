Meghan Markle reportedly missing being a Princess after stepping down as senior working royal

'Suits' spin off fuels Meghan Markle's hope for major comeback

Meghan Markle is exploring ways to get back into the spotlight and earn money following her departure from the royal family, an insider has claimed.

After stepping down as senior working royal in 2020 with her husband, Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex is said of be missing the attention as she is not a Princess anymore.

Speaking with Life & Style, a source close to the former actor said Meghan is looking for new gigs.

“Her royal princess days are over, so she misses the spotlight and attention — and needs the money," the insider told the publication.

Since their deal with Spotify fell through, worth a lot of money, Meghan and Prince Harry have been working on other stuff.

Netflix's boss said they're doing some reality shows and planning a movie and a TV series, though they're still in the early stages.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, said in an interview, “They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg],"

“And they actually have, like, a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a (scripted) series that they’re working on," the executive continued.

"So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”

To add to the excitement for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, the TV series Suits, which concluded in 2019, is returning on Netflix.

“Meghan loves that that happened, and she’s had conversations about appearing on the new Suits spinoff,” the insider said. “It’s all so exciting!”



