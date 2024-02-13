 
menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?

Katy Perry and her longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom ignited rift rumours in January 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Photo: Katy Perry leaving American Idol for Orlando Bloom?
Photo: Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?

Katy Perry has reportedly shocked fans with a major career announcement.

Recently, the girlfriend of Orlando Bloom announced that she will step down from the position of a judge on American Idol soon.

Revealing on the latest episode of the Tonight Show, Katy told Jimmy Kimmel, “I love Idol so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America.”

Nonetheless, she confessed, “But I feel like I need to go out to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

When the show host asked Katy if her co-stars Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie knew about her decision, the musician responded in denial.

“They’ll find out tonight,” the 39-year-old popstar remarked.

Lifting the lid from the reason for this step, the Roar hitmaker added, “I love the show so much,” before noting, “but I want to see the world.”

“Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after reports surfaced on the internet that the songstress and her long-time boyfriend Orlando Bloom were going through a rift.

An insider dished to Life & Style that the couple looks “like they’re leading separate lives.”

“Katy is happy filming American Idol or promoting her shoe line,” the source remarked.

“While Orlando would rather be jumping out of an airplane or off a mountain,” the insider claimed before signing off.

Thus, Katy Perry is seemingly making this lifestyle change to spend more time with the father of her daughter, Orlando Bloom.  

Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton? video
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit video
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark reactions with 'spiteful' attack on real royals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark reactions with 'spiteful' attack on real royals