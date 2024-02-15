 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce's Super Bowl parade ends with tragic incident

Travis Kelce stepped out to celebrate his Super Bowl win alongside mom Donna Kelce

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Travis Kelces Super Bowl parade ends with tragic incident
Travis Kelce's Super Bowl parade ends with tragic incident

Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl parade witnessed a deadly shooting in Kansas City where one person died.

The 34-year-old tight end celebrated his team Kansas City Chiefs’ big win alongside teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes where several people were shot near the Union Station.

While Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed that all the Chiefs players and members are safe and accounted for, one person had died at the scene.

A Fox News reporter tweeted on X, “1 person has died, and at least 9 people hurt in shooting in Downtown KC. KCPD has 3 people in custody.”

A sports reporter Andrew Stockey also confirmed on his X handle, “Spoke with family for Chiefs receiver and South Fayette grad Justin Watson. He tells his family the players and the players’ families who were inside Union Station are safe #ChiefsParade.”

After his girlfriend Taylor Swift left for her Australian leg of the Eras Tour, Travis arrived at the parade with his mom Donna Kelce.

According to Page Six, he came in “good spirits” and also sang a Super Bowl-themed rendition of Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places.

Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham
Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer
Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot