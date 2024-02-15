Travis Kelce stepped out to celebrate his Super Bowl win alongside mom Donna Kelce

Travis Kelce's Super Bowl parade ends with tragic incident

Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl parade witnessed a deadly shooting in Kansas City where one person died.

The 34-year-old tight end celebrated his team Kansas City Chiefs’ big win alongside teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes where several people were shot near the Union Station.

While Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed that all the Chiefs players and members are safe and accounted for, one person had died at the scene.

A Fox News reporter tweeted on X, “1 person has died, and at least 9 people hurt in shooting in Downtown KC. KCPD has 3 people in custody.”

A sports reporter Andrew Stockey also confirmed on his X handle, “Spoke with family for Chiefs receiver and South Fayette grad Justin Watson. He tells his family the players and the players’ families who were inside Union Station are safe #ChiefsParade.”



After his girlfriend Taylor Swift left for her Australian leg of the Eras Tour, Travis arrived at the parade with his mom Donna Kelce.

According to Page Six, he came in “good spirits” and also sang a Super Bowl-themed rendition of Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places.