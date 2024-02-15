According to multiple reports, Kim Kardashian has been dating Odell Beckham Jr. since five months

Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian’s rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly in her Super Bowl suite.

According to a picture obtained by Daily Mail, the Baltimore Ravens football player could be seen sitting in the back row of the SKIMS mogul’s Allegiant Stadium box in Las Vegas.

“He tucked away in the back, minding his own business as Kim chit-chatted with her sister Khloe Kardashian and pal Lala Anthony,” the outlet reported.

In the visuals published, Odell can be seen glancing down at his phone while Kim sat with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber.

The picture comes after last week when Kim was seen arriving back to her hotel suite in Wynn Tower with Odell.



US Weekly claimed that the pair has been "happily dating" for five months but prefer to stay careful as they want "to avoid judgment."

"Odell's personality is much more private than Kardashian's," a source told the site.

Moreover, the outlet claimed that Kim and Odell are “trying to figure out the next steps” to their romance as the latter has previously dated Khloe in 2016.