Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Eugenie posts stunning photo with husband to mark Valentine's Day

Last week, Princess Eugenie also celebrated the third birthday of her elder son August

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, February 15, 2024


Princess Eugenie posts stunning photo with husband to mark Valentine's Day

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has delighted her fans with adorable photo with her husband as she marked Valentine’s Day.

The mother of two took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with husband Jack Brooksbank to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum to prove discretion amid website drama

In the picture, Eugenie and Jack are seen smiling up at the camera.

Eugenie posted photo with red bubble writing which reads: “Happy Valentines” and below the picture numerous bouncing red heart emoticons.

Princess Eugenie posts stunning photo with husband to mark Valentines Day

Jack and Eugenie got married on 12th October 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, only a few months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

They have two children together, August and their younger son, Ernest who they welcomed in May last year.

Last week, Eugenie celebrated the third birthday of her elder son August with a heartfelt note, saying: “Happy 3rd Birthday to our dearest Augie. Forever a force of nature and forever giggling with you.”



