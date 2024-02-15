 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum to prove discretion amid website drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in new controversy after quietly launching Sussex.com

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, February 15, 2024

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given an ultimatum of three days to prove their “discretion” after they stirred a new controversy by quietly launching their website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rebranded by launching Sussex.com, which displayed Meghan's coat of arms and discussed their kids' royal titles.

Royal experts have been dubbing the duo’s "very exploitative" as they have been accused of “cashing in” on their titles.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Prince Harry but not with Meghan Markle

According to The Express, the Telegraph’s royal editor Hannah Furness said that the next three days are crucial for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The next move of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would determine if their relationship with royal family would ever became a reality again or not.

She said, "The next three days will be make or break. More than ever before, the Sussexes must make a decision.”

“If they want to salvage a relationship with the remaining Royal family, they must prove their discretion. In palace terms, that means keeping schtum,” the expert added. 

