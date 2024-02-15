 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West comes out as a 'true admirer' of Taylor Swift amid Beyonce drama

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Kanye West seemingly considers himself a true admirer of Taylor Swift.

As fans will know, the drama between the Eras Tour hitmaker and the controversial rapper dates back to the 2009’s MTV Video Music Awards.

During that event, the Vultures crooner threw major shade at Travis Kelce’s girlfriend and insisted that Beyonce was the actual worthy owner of the award won by Taylor Swift. 

For those unversed, the pair is considered to be each other’s nemesis as their feud has continued till date.

With that being said, the 46-year-old musician claimed that he is not Taylor’s ‘enemy’ in a recent post.

Taking to Instagram, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian penned that Taylor Swift “and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians we always say how both sell out tours and movies."

Kanye’s strong message was accompanied with the snap of a post shared by a Swiftie, who asked all of Taylor's fans to stream Beyonce's new song just to “block him from the top spot.”

The singer went on to maintain, "Also, I'm sure I've been far more helpful to Taylor Swift's career than harmful.”

Before wrapping up his post, Kanye declared, “To all Taylor Swift fans I am not your enemy uuum I'm not your friend either though lol (sic)."

