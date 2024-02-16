 
menu
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kanye West gets bad news after 'Vultures 1' launch

Distributor of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign 'Vultures 1' wants to remove the album through their service

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 16, 2024

Kanye West gets bad news after Vultures 1 launch
Kanye West gets bad news after 'Vultures 1' launch

After a much-delay Vultures 1 was released via FUGA, but the officials behind the tech platform are saying, the album did not receive the proper go-ahead and they are working to remove the album.

Sharing a statement to Billboard, the distributor's spokesperson explicitly said the album was not supposed to be released through their service rather it was wrongly released by the duo — referring to Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, according to HipHopDx.

“Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1,” the company said. 

“Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so.

It continued, “On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement."

"Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems.”

Meanwhile, Kanye and Ty-powered Vultures 1 disappeared from Apple Music and iTunes.

It is pertinent to mention FUGA “a [business-to-business] tech platform for the music industry, enabling content owners to manage and deliver music to DSPs.”

Amy Schumer defends face amid criticism: 'Thank you so much'
Amy Schumer defends face amid criticism: 'Thank you so much'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive special gifts for Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive special gifts for Archie, Lilibet
Why Justin Bieber didn't perform at the Super Bowl?
Why Justin Bieber didn't perform at the Super Bowl?
Prince Harry is officially ‘beyond' redemption
Prince Harry is officially ‘beyond' redemption
Meghan Markle 'registers' herself with busy Prince Harry in Canada
Meghan Markle 'registers' herself with busy Prince Harry in Canada
King Charles was 'embarrassed' by how Prince Harry humiliated Queen
King Charles was 'embarrassed' by how Prince Harry humiliated Queen
Cardi B, Offset spend Valentine's together despite breakup?
Cardi B, Offset spend Valentine's together despite breakup?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'recharge' with their people in Canada
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'recharge' with their people in Canada
What Anya Taylor-Joy's appearance at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere means?
What Anya Taylor-Joy's appearance at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere means?
Prince Harry's shameless to try commercializing King Charles
Prince Harry's shameless to try commercializing King Charles
Taylor Swift reveals the most romantic moment' with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift reveals the most romantic moment' with Travis Kelce
Meghan Markle 'contacted' Kate Middleton to 'reconcile,' says insider
Meghan Markle 'contacted' Kate Middleton to 'reconcile,' says insider