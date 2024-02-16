Kanye West gets bad news after 'Vultures 1' launch

Distributor of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign 'Vultures 1' wants to remove the album through their service

After a much-delay Vultures 1 was released via FUGA, but the officials behind the tech platform are saying, the album did not receive the proper go-ahead and they are working to remove the album.



Sharing a statement to Billboard, the distributor's spokesperson explicitly said the album was not supposed to be released through their service rather it was wrongly released by the duo — referring to Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, according to HipHopDx.

“Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1,” the company said.

“Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so.

It continued, “On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement."

"Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems.”

Meanwhile, Kanye and Ty-powered Vultures 1 disappeared from Apple Music and iTunes.

It is pertinent to mention FUGA “a [business-to-business] tech platform for the music industry, enabling content owners to manage and deliver music to DSPs.”