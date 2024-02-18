King Charles shares major update on his health amid Prince Harry's royal return plans

“Prince Harry is ready and willing to help and genuinely believes it would work well for both parties," a source said after King Charles cancer diagnosis

King Charles shares major update on his health amid Prince Harry’s royal return

Britain’s King Charles has shared major update on his health after Prince Harry opened up about returning to the royal fold on a temporary basis to help out while his father gets cancer treatment.



According to reports, King Charles was spotted for the first time after Harry’s interview as the monarch smiled and waved as he attended Sunday church service with Queen Camilla.

The monarch was seen walking alongside Camilla and holding an umbrella as they arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Prince William and Harry’s father was seen wearing a brown coat and waving to the public before being greeted by the Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams.

Earlier, the Mirror UK quoting a source close to the Duke reported, “Harry is ready and willing to help and genuinely believes it would work well for both parties.

"In his view, it wouldn’t be dissimilar from what was proposed back in 2020, with a hybrid model of working. With the King’s illness, there is perhaps more of a reason for those options to be considered.”