Amy Robach dishes details on 'shift' in relationship with boyfriend T.J. Holmes

Photo: Photo: Amy Robach reacts to relationship issues with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach got candid about relationship struggles with beau T.J. Holmes recently.

During the most recent episode of Amy and T.J. Podcast, the former TV presenter recalled an argument between the couple in January.

Reportedly, this ‘fight’ took place due to communication issues in the pair’s relationship.

Spilling the beans about that argument’s aftermath, Amy disclosed, “Once we had our fight, non-fight, whatever it was, and we had to listen to that thing five times, get it up, see and hear the reaction to it."

She went on to profess that after revisiting their dialogue she “really felt like” she “had a shift.”

“I saw myself in a different way,” she stated as well, during the chat.

Referring to T.J. Holmes, his girlfriend observed, “I saw you in a different way. I saw us in a different way and I felt intentional in a way I hadn't before.”

Then, Amy acknowledged, “And I really, we've had a really beautiful stretch,”

“It's good to recognize the good times,” she also added.

The topic concluded once Amy suggested, “We all point out the bad times, but when you could say, 'Hey, we're doing great.' It's good to be able to say that to someone.”