 
menu
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil Archie, Lilibet gifts they received during Canada visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited Canada without their children Archie and Lilibet

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil Archie, Lilibet gifts they received during Canada visit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil Archie, Lilibet gifts they received during Canada visit

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have unveiled sweet gifts the couple received for their children Archie and Lilibet during their Canada visit.

As the royal couple returned to California, they shared updates about the visit on their newly launched website with caption “THANK YOU CANADA.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William

The statement reads that for the conclusion of Invictus Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year To Go, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a celebratory gala at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The couple was joined by representatives of the government and Four Host First Nations along with Invictus Games Foundation members, IG25 Sponsors, and dear friends Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato.

To kick off the evening, all Four Host First Nations presented the Duke and Duchess with special hand woven blankets for their family.

Also Read: Prince Harry issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans

The gifts are hugely symbolic for their children, who can “wrap themselves in the blankets when they miss their parents and be reminded of the good work they are doing.”

David, Victoria Beckham all hearts for their ‘kindest' kid
David, Victoria Beckham all hearts for their ‘kindest' kid
Ben Affleck feels he made a ‘mistake' getting involved with Jennifer Lopez film
Ben Affleck feels he made a ‘mistake' getting involved with Jennifer Lopez film
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William
King Charles rejects abdication calls with latest secret move
King Charles rejects abdication calls with latest secret move
Prince William ‘gone too far' with latest statement, he's making a big mistake
Prince William ‘gone too far' with latest statement, he's making a big mistake
Prince Harry issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans video
Prince Harry issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans
Bradley Cooper expected to pop the question to Gigi Hadid soon
Bradley Cooper expected to pop the question to Gigi Hadid soon
Kate Middleton honoured as she recuperates from abdominal surgery video
Kate Middleton honoured as she recuperates from abdominal surgery
Sarah Ferguson makes major announcement days after cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson makes major announcement days after cancer diagnosis
Gisele Bündchen finally moves on from Tom Brady with her jiu jitsu instructor
Gisele Bündchen finally moves on from Tom Brady with her jiu jitsu instructor
Austin Butler reveals 'Dune' set condition: 'It was a microwave!'
Austin Butler reveals 'Dune' set condition: 'It was a microwave!'
Blake Lively reveals what made the Super Bowl even more fun
Blake Lively reveals what made the Super Bowl even more fun