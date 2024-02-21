Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited Canada without their children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil Archie, Lilibet gifts they received during Canada visit

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have unveiled sweet gifts the couple received for their children Archie and Lilibet during their Canada visit.



As the royal couple returned to California, they shared updates about the visit on their newly launched website with caption “THANK YOU CANADA.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William

The statement reads that for the conclusion of Invictus Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year To Go, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a celebratory gala at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The couple was joined by representatives of the government and Four Host First Nations along with Invictus Games Foundation members, IG25 Sponsors, and dear friends Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato.

To kick off the evening, all Four Host First Nations presented the Duke and Duchess with special hand woven blankets for their family.

Also Read: Prince Harry issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans

The gifts are hugely symbolic for their children, who can “wrap themselves in the blankets when they miss their parents and be reminded of the good work they are doing.”