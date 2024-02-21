 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle set to erase financial troubles as she gains ‘more control'

Meghan Markle recently announced she is launching a new podcast after failed Spotify deal

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

File Footage 

Meghan Markle has announced a new podcast which will end her monetary troubles, taking her to new heights and giving her more power.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed, “Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast is well in the works."

Commenting on Meghan’s future and how the new podcast would benefit the Duchess, royal commentator claimed that she will “get more attention.”

According to GB News, Kinsey Schofield said the new podcast would give more recognition to the former star than her failed deal with Spotify.

She said, “Lemonada is an audio-first podcasting company so Meghan won't get all the bells and whistles that Spotify offered.”

“But with only 50 or so shows on their roster Meghan will likely get way more attention and will have more control,” Schofield added.

“With Lemonada [being] such a small startup compared to the million-dollar pressure of Spotify… maybe Meghan can find an authentic voice and rhythm easier.”

