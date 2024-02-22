 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will not appreciate 'stripping of Dukedom'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are tipped to make the matters worse if the Royal family strips them of Dukedom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have revamped their official website under the same moniker, have ticked off the Royals.

Royal commentator Petronella Wyatt says: "Deprived of the Dukedom of Sussex, the couple would become more elevated still, as they would revert to being Prince Harry and Princess Harry," she said

Petronella added that it would mean "they are the world’s preeminent royalty, and that Meghan is a bona fide American princess."

The Sussexes were also called out for revamping the website as a Palace source tells Daily Mail: "They are going to have real trouble with the use of Sussex. It is a royal title and if there is any hint of commercialism about this it will be shut down. It's just staggering they cannot see how gauche it is."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Michael Cole shares he is unsure how the website is going to be used : "We’re not quite sure how they intend to use this new website but it will be watched very very closely because any attempt to use it for commercial purposes will be frowned upon certainly in this country."

