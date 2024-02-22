 
menu
Thursday, February 22, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Colman Domingo says Angus Cloud was 'strong part' of ‘Euphoria' season 3

Colman Domingo is remembering 'sweet and funny' Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 22, 2024

file footage

Colman Domingo has opened up on how Angus Cloud’s tragic death at 25 may affect Euphoria’s season 3.

“It was absolutely terrible because we felt like we lost one to the disease,” Domingo recently told Vanity Fair. “And I’m sure it affected not only the creation of season three, because [Angus] was going to be a very strong part of it, but it’s … I don’t know.”

“What I know is that we will have a season three,” he said. “It will be challenging in the most beautiful way. I always think that [creator] Sam is examining hope and faith, especially when it comes to people who are struggling and trying to find their way. I know Sam Levinson and his heart, and I know he’s one of the kindest human beings that I know.”

Cloud, who played the beloved character of drug dealer Fezco in Euphoria, died in July 2023 from a drug overdose.

Further praising Cloud, Domingo continued: “He was a wild one. I love him. He was a wild little brother. He was just sweet and funny and warm and odd at the same time. And I love people like that. If you’re not a little off, I have no business with you. You got to be a little off to be up in my life. He was all those things.”

Ellen Travolta drops surprising revelation about brother
Ellen Travolta drops surprising revelation about brother
Justin and Hailey Bieber ‘fighting a lot': ‘She's sick of the sight of him'
Justin and Hailey Bieber ‘fighting a lot': ‘She's sick of the sight of him'
'Game of Thrones' turns goldmine for Pedro Pascal video
'Game of Thrones' turns goldmine for Pedro Pascal
Gwen Stefani makes shock admission about former group
Gwen Stefani makes shock admission about former group
'Smart' Travis Kelce utilizes new opportunity to reunite with Taylor Swift?
'Smart' Travis Kelce utilizes new opportunity to reunite with Taylor Swift?
Does Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘work divorce' reflect marriage issues?
Does Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘work divorce' reflect marriage issues?
Prince William joins forces with Queen Camilla to oust Harry from Charles' will video
Prince William joins forces with Queen Camilla to oust Harry from Charles' will
Emma Stone learns her lesson about making fun of Taylor Swift video
Emma Stone learns her lesson about making fun of Taylor Swift
‘Outraged' Queen Camilla lashed out at Harry for coming to UK with ‘an attitude'
‘Outraged' Queen Camilla lashed out at Harry for coming to UK with ‘an attitude'
Ben Affleck fears Jennifer Lopez's antics would ruin their relationship
Ben Affleck fears Jennifer Lopez's antics would ruin their relationship
Prince Harry war with Prince William would take years to end
Prince Harry war with Prince William would take years to end
Kate Middleton's eating disorder sparked abdominal surgery?
Kate Middleton's eating disorder sparked abdominal surgery?