Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles 'still in charge' as he met Rishi Sunak, says body language expert

King Charles has seen so many wonderful messages from public amid cancer

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 23, 2024

King Charles still in charge as he met Rishi Sunak, says body language expert

King Charles is adamant on being ‘in charge,’ despite his cancer diagnosis.

His Majesty, who has an audience with PM Rishi Sunak this week, showed that he is eager on taking back his duties, says a body language expert.

Judi James told the Mirror: "The long, firm handshake with his PM plus the way he lowered himself into his chair with perfect balance and both hands on his knees rather than steadying himself on the arms of the chair suggested the King is keen to be seen as eager and able to continue with his duties since his cancer diagnosis, while his active gesticulation as he sat and chatted to Rishi suggested a man still very much in charge."

This comes as the King himself told Mr Sunak about his gratitude amid all the love from public.

He noted: "I've had so many wonderful messages and cards which brings me to tears most of the time."

