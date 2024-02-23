Queen Elizabeth II 'absolutely no' to Prince Harry 'part-time' plea was wrong: Expert

Queen Elizabeth II did not do right by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II made it 'harsh' decision of not letting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be 'part-time' royals.

Her Majesty, who stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal titles and patronages, could have used their help in running the monarchy, says expert Jennie Bond.

Speaking to Times Radio, she said: "I've always held the view that the late Queen and the Palace were quite harsh when they put down this red line 'you can't be half-in, half-out'. I think in a modern, evolving monarchy, perhaps a way could have been found, to incorporate what they wanted which was, we thought, some privacy at least, to not always being on show.



The expert added: "With the royal role, what became so tricky was that they wanted to be financially independent, which means commercial, which means a conflict of interest. But I think they were a bit hasty the Palace in saying 'absolutely no'."



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

