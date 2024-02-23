Prince William denying Harry re-entry into Royal family to protect Kate Middleton

Prince William is reportedly against Prince Harry resuming his royal duties to help King Charles

Prince William has no intention to welcome his brother, Prince Harry, back into the Royal family fold mainly because to protect his wife, Kate Middleton.



Ever since leaving the royal family besides his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020, the Duke of Sussex has relentlessly attacked the royal family including William and Kate.

Hence, William fears Harry and Meghan’s return to the Royal family would affect Kate, the Princess of Wales’ recuperation, an expert has revealed.

However, it is being stated that King Charles has a soft corner for Harry and wants him back in the UK but William is strictly against it.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, royal broadcaster Helena Chard said, “Prince William has his own private turmoil.”

“He knows his brother well and certainly won’t allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn’t trust him,” the expert continued.

"Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and will not let anything interfere with her recuperation," she added.