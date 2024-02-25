 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Americans true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare

King Charles has been facing growing calls to abdicate the throne for Prince William following his cancer diagnosis

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Britain’s King Charles is facing growing calls for his abdication following his cancer diagnosis and surgery for enlarged prostate recently.

Amid this, a new survey has disclosed that most of the Americans would support King Charles abdicating the throne.

The poll for Newsweek has revealed this after King Charles returned to royal duties for the first time earlier this week.

Prince William and Harry’s father held an audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace.

According to the Newsweek, in the latest survey, 51 percent of a representative sample of 1,500 U.S. adults said they would support King Charles abdication, while only three percent say they would oppose his early retirement if his medical situation worsened.

King Charles is currently undergoing cancer treatment after palace confirmed his diagnosis earlier this month.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday palace shared a fresh photo of King Charles with British PM, saying “This afternoon, The King held an Audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace, following a meeting of the Privy Council.”



