Sunday, February 25, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'

Prince Harry may have tried to return to royal duties, but Prince William isn't too keen on his return

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Prince Harry may have tried to return to royal duties, but Prince William isnt too keen on his return
Prince Harry may have tried to return to royal duties, but Prince William isn't too keen on his return

Prince Harry visited King Charles when his cancer was diagnosed, and it’s said the King does “welcome” a reunion with his estranged son. However, the Prince of Wales seems ready to “veto” any policy of his return.

Discussing the brothers’ dynamics, royal expert Richard Eden said: "I think the dilemma is that the King does want a reconciliation with Harry, particularly with his illness."

"He does welcome that, but you've got all the pressure of the Palace and the courtiers and no one wants that Sandringham agreement to be broken."

"Harry's been given a taste of what to expect when his brother is King and that's very cold...William will veto any return, any official duties by Harry, that's just not going to happen. I think he's already sort of feeling that chill," he added during his talk on the Palace Confidential podcast.

This comes after it was reported that Harry, the Duke of Sussex had offered King Charles a temporary return to royal duties. However, soon after, it became understood that the palace and Prince William were strictly against his return and made it clear that he can’t return in “any shape or form.” 

