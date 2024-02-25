 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Why Prince Harry is not likely to get US citizenship

Experts have explained why Prince Harry’s US citizenship still seems far off

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Prince Harry recently admitted that he’s given some thought to applying for US citizenship, but hasn’t gone for it. One royal expert is now revealing the real reason he hasn’t applied.

After four years of stay in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, many expected the Duke of Sussex to go for the nationality. However, he’d have to sacrifice his royal titles to do so.

The US immigration policy states that "any applicant who has any titles of heredity or positions of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or the position."

The US Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) also necessitates for the individual to "expressly renounce the title in a public ceremony and USCIS must record the renunciation as part of the proceedings."

Royal expert Ingrid Seward explained: "He would have to renounce his royal titles if he were to become an American citizen."

The Duke recently appeared on Good Morning America, where he was asked: "Do you feel American?”

To which he replied: “Do I feel American? No... I don't know how I feel."

Host Will Reeve then inquired about what stops Harry from going for the nationality.

He replied: "I have considered it but I have no idea. I'm here standing next to these guys. The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly not something that is a priority for me right now."

