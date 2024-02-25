 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Garner ‘relieved' to know beau John Miller is ‘a keeper' unlike Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018, after her divorce from Ben Affleck

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Jennifer Garner has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018, after her divorce from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018, after her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner, who’s been dating businessman John Miller on-and-off since 2018, was “relieved” to find out that he’s “different” from her ex Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.

The source then went on to dish Garner and Miller’s relationship dynamic, noting that they like to keep their relationship “guarded” as they’re not big on the “power couple trend.”

"They’re not into the power couple trend. They’re homebodies but like to go out occasionally, and they both like movies, books and cooking," the source told Star magazine.

They explained that even though the Elektra actress is a Hollywood star, she tries her best to ensure privacy for her partner.

"They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded. Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy,” said the source.

"In Jen’s eyes, John’s a keeper. What they have is special,” they added.

Despite their years-long relationship, the Garner and the CaliGroup CEO have "no plans as of now" to live together, per another source.

"Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now," said the source. 

Americans true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Americans true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Kate Middleton handling recuperation process with 'tenacity'
Kate Middleton handling recuperation process with 'tenacity'
Ricki Lake weighs in on 'amazing' weight loss journey
Ricki Lake weighs in on 'amazing' weight loss journey
Pedro Pascal dishes details about 'The Last of Us: Season 2'
Pedro Pascal dishes details about 'The Last of Us: Season 2'
Kim Kardashian keeps new romance secret for fear of Kanye West? video
Kim Kardashian keeps new romance secret for fear of Kanye West?
Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'
Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'
Meghan Markle to keep details of kids Archie and Lilibet ‘sparse' in new podcast
Meghan Markle to keep details of kids Archie and Lilibet ‘sparse' in new podcast
Shane Gillis jokes about being 'fired' from 'SNL' during hosting gig
Shane Gillis jokes about being 'fired' from 'SNL' during hosting gig
Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024
Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024
Why Prince Harry is not likely to get US citizenship
Why Prince Harry is not likely to get US citizenship
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new title amid King Charles latest statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new title amid King Charles latest statement
‘Dune: 2' receives major nod amid glowing reviews
‘Dune: 2' receives major nod amid glowing reviews