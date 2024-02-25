Jennifer Garner ‘relieved' to know beau John Miller is ‘a keeper' unlike Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018, after her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner, who’s been dating businessman John Miller on-and-off since 2018, was “relieved” to find out that he’s “different” from her ex Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.

The source then went on to dish Garner and Miller’s relationship dynamic, noting that they like to keep their relationship “guarded” as they’re not big on the “power couple trend.”

"They’re not into the power couple trend. They’re homebodies but like to go out occasionally, and they both like movies, books and cooking," the source told Star magazine.

They explained that even though the Elektra actress is a Hollywood star, she tries her best to ensure privacy for her partner.

"They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded. Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy,” said the source.

"In Jen’s eyes, John’s a keeper. What they have is special,” they added.

Despite their years-long relationship, the Garner and the CaliGroup CEO have "no plans as of now" to live together, per another source.

"Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now," said the source.