Vin Diesel makes big statement about ‘Fast & Furious' franchise

After more than two decades, the Fast & Furious series is around its end, at least for Vin Diesel, as he shared an update about the franchise’s grand finale.



Taking to Instagram, the megastar said, “Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team.“

“To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting.”

He continued, “While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey.”



Noting, “Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound.”

Express gratitude to the fanbase, Vin penned, “Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that, because of you, transcends the screen.”

“This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together,” noting, “Hope to make you proud!”

The post comes after Vin was accused of sexual battery by his ex-assistant. However, the actor has called the allegations untrue.