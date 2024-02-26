Taylor Swift performed her final Sydney concert on February 25, 2024

Taylor Swift 'feels like the man' at final 'Eras Tour' Sydney show

Taylor Swift just concluded her Eras Tour string of concerts in Sydney on Monday, February 26, 2024 performing in front of a whopping 300,000 people over the course of her four performances.

As reported by news.com.au, Swift honoured her Australian fans on Monday night as she dominated the stage of Accor Stadium for her fourth and final Eras Tour show in Sydney.

“You’re out here making me feel like I’m the first artist to play four shows at Accor Stadium!” the Midnights album-maker said, addressing the crowd.

“I guess what I’m trying to say is that you make me feel like the man," Swift stated wittily as she performed her hit track, The Man as she proceeded to address the spectators again.

"Well, I am absolutely delighted to say these words to you. Sydney: welcome to the Eras Tour! This is our final night of four. And we have had the most wonderful time, I’ve got to tell you that,” Swift further stated, as per the local Australian outlet.

“You are here in one of the most exciting cities in the world, and you chose to hang out with us. Thanks guys!" Taylor Swift concluded, expressing her gratitude to her fanbase.