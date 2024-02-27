 
menu
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Jennifer Lopez wells up after shock admission about Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about her self-love journey in new documentary

By
Samuel Moore

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez seemingly loves the supporting and understanding nature of Ben Affleck.

As fans will know, the 54-year-old multihyphenate previously claimed that she had always known that the Good Will Hunting alum was “the one” for her.

Also, her latest documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told gives a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes moments from the couple’s latest musical film This is Me... Now: A Love Story.

One moving scene from Jennifer’s intimate documentary depicts the Aint Your Mama songstress bursting into tears as she discussed her self-love journey.

Gushing over her supportive husband, the popstar revealed, "What he said and what he saw in me, and what he made me believe about myself, only comes from love.”

She went on to confess, “Because nobody else could have made me see that about myself. It's very moving."

Elaborating further on her emotions, the wife of Ben Affleck said, “That I didn't think much about myself and so the world didn't think much of me.”

“That lined up. This is how it is. See it. Believe it," she declared after which the scene was cut. 

Contractor scoffs at Sofia Vergara's claims that complain meant to ‘embarrass' her
Contractor scoffs at Sofia Vergara's claims that complain meant to ‘embarrass' her
Palace shares Kate Middleton health update after Prince William ‘pulls out' from work
Palace shares Kate Middleton health update after Prince William ‘pulls out' from work
Truth behind Taylor Swift father's assault allegations laid bare
Truth behind Taylor Swift father's assault allegations laid bare
Kate Middleton's ‘complications' from abdominal surgery exposed
Kate Middleton's ‘complications' from abdominal surgery exposed
Prince Harry issued grave warning over Montecito mansion amid work divorce
Prince Harry issued grave warning over Montecito mansion amid work divorce
Kim Kardashian called out by businessman she mistook for death row inmate
Kim Kardashian called out by businessman she mistook for death row inmate
King Charles believes Meghan Markle is extremely strong and hard to break? video
King Charles believes Meghan Markle is extremely strong and hard to break?
'Poor Things' dominates Oscar race with nearly dozen nods
'Poor Things' dominates Oscar race with nearly dozen nods
Prince William starts off with ‘arrogant' label amid quest to become King video
Prince William starts off with ‘arrogant' label amid quest to become King
Sinead O'Connor's simple gravestone signifies her conversion to Islam?
Sinead O'Connor's simple gravestone signifies her conversion to Islam?
Prince Harry accused of ‘trying too hard' to associate with King Charles
Prince Harry accused of ‘trying too hard' to associate with King Charles
Jimmy Fallon to celebrate 10 years of 'The Tonight Show' with a special program
Jimmy Fallon to celebrate 10 years of 'The Tonight Show' with a special program