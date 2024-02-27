Prince William pulls out of his godfather's memorial for ‘personal matter'

Prince William opted out of his godfather King Constantine's memorial

Prince William has notably pulled out of a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece due to a "personal matter".

The thanksgiving service took place at Windsor Castle, where Queen Camilla led the royal family in absence of King Charles. Prince Andrew was also invited to the memorial and arrived with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Prince of Wales called the Greek royal family to inform them that he wouldn’t be able to attend. The late King Constantine was William’s godfather and Charles’ cousin. Constantine II was also the last King of Greece and died in January last year. The late king was removed from the throne in a military coup decades ago.

King Charles had a close friendship with Kin Constantine, even making him godfather to Prince William. Even so, he sadly had to miss the memorial service due to his own battle with cancer.

As for the Princess of Wales, who received abdominal surgery in January, Kensington Palace said she’s recovering well.