Kate Hudson bothers over eldest son not living close to her as he explores adulthood

Kate Hudson faces what every parent has to encounter

Parents' and kids' bonds are eternal, but when they become adults - circumstances often change. Kate Hudson is facing one of these kinds of situations.



In a chat with PEOPLE, the Almost Famous actress was bothered by her eldest son, Ryder, do not live near him.

"I wish he lived a little closer," adding, "But I just love seeing him explore his adulthood. He's an adult, you know? He's out in the world and doing his thing. We're very close and I'm very proud."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 44-year-old shares her astonishment over the difference between her age and eldest son, Ryder.

"That's been the wild discovery for me. I just can't believe that I was only a couple years older than him when I decided to have a child."

She continued, "The fact that we've been able to get through it together like this, and really, honestly, grow up together, has been incredible."

Looking back at the time of her kids' birth, she said, "I guess while raising him, [I was] just in it and present, and then they fly the nest, and they're sort of cooked — and they're adults!."

"You look back going, 'Wow, I can't believe [it],'" the mother-of-three said