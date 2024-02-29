Rebecca Ferguson recently talked about a mystery co-star who yelled at her in front of the entire crew

Is Emily Blunt the 'idiot' co-star who made Rebecca Ferguson cry?

Emily Blunt has refuted the assumptions of being the unknown co-star who “screamed” at Rebecca Ferguson till she cried.

Her statement comes after the 40-year-old actress recalled an old rift with a co-star who yelled at her in front of the entire production.

“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” Rebecca shared during the Reign with Josh Smith podcast.

“And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set,” she detailed the altercation.

However, the 40-year-old actress did confirm it was not Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise with whom she worked in The Greatest Showman and Mission Impossible, respectively, which led people to think it might be Emily Blunt.

However, a spokesperson for the Oppenheimer star, who acted alongside Rebecca in The Girl on The Train, told Daily Mail that it wasn’t her either. “Rebecca and Emily are friends and there’s nothing but love between them,” they stated.