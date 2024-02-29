 
menu
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Is Emily Blunt the 'idiot' co-star who made Rebecca Ferguson cry?

Rebecca Ferguson recently talked about a mystery co-star who yelled at her in front of the entire crew

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Is Emily Blunt the idiot co-star who made Rebecca Ferguson cry?
Is Emily Blunt the 'idiot' co-star who made Rebecca Ferguson cry?

Emily Blunt has refuted the assumptions of being the unknown co-star who “screamed” at Rebecca Ferguson till she cried.

Her statement comes after the 40-year-old actress recalled an old rift with a co-star who yelled at her in front of the entire production.

“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” Rebecca shared during the Reign with Josh Smith podcast.

“And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set,” she detailed the altercation.

However, the 40-year-old actress did confirm it was not Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise with whom she worked in The Greatest Showman and Mission Impossible, respectively, which led people to think it might be Emily Blunt.

However, a spokesperson for the Oppenheimer star, who acted alongside Rebecca in The Girl on The Train, told Daily Mail that it wasn’t her either. “Rebecca and Emily are friends and there’s nothing but love between them,” they stated.

Sofia Richie reveals the 'scary' part behind her pregnancy
Sofia Richie reveals the 'scary' part behind her pregnancy
Jessica Biel 'handcuffs' Justin Timberlake ahead of tour
Jessica Biel 'handcuffs' Justin Timberlake ahead of tour
Auli'i Cravalho fuels fans excitement with 'Moana' sequel return
Auli'i Cravalho fuels fans excitement with 'Moana' sequel return
Patrick Schwarzenegger marks fiancee, Abby 27th birthday
Patrick Schwarzenegger marks fiancee, Abby 27th birthday
French police might throw Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori in jail
French police might throw Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori in jail
Rebecca Ferguson weighs in on A-list actor 'screaming' incident
Rebecca Ferguson weighs in on A-list actor 'screaming' incident
Jack Antonoff lauds Taylor Swift musical prowess
Jack Antonoff lauds Taylor Swift musical prowess
Auli'i Cravalho makes exciting announcement ahead of 'Moana' sequel
Auli'i Cravalho makes exciting announcement ahead of 'Moana' sequel
Jason Isbell wittily reflects on 'mistakes' amid music success
Jason Isbell wittily reflects on 'mistakes' amid music success
Gary Sinise son, Mac Sinise breathes his last at 33
Gary Sinise son, Mac Sinise breathes his last at 33
Kate Hudson faces what every parent has to encounter
Kate Hudson faces what every parent has to encounter
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Rebecca Ferguson's traumatic experience with co-star
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Rebecca Ferguson's traumatic experience with co-star