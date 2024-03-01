Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020

Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince Harry as he loses legal fight

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has made new shocking claims about the Duke of Sussex after he lost his legal challenge against the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in the UK.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Angela tweeted, “I hear that if Harry gets his next High Court appeal for top class protection in the UK he won't stop there.”

“He apparently thinks he deserves 24/7 around the world protection paid for out of UK citizens' pocket,” the royal expert continued.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry said on Wednesday he would mount an appeal after he lost his legal challenge over police protection.

Harry's legal spokesperson said in a statement that he intended to bring an appeal.

According to reports, Archie and Lilibet doting father had brought the action against the government at the High Court in London after the Home Office - the ministry responsible for policing - decided in February 2020 that he would cease to automatically receive personal police security while in Britain.