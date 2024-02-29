Buckingham Palace offers Kate Middleton update post abdominal surgery

A new update has emerged regarding the health and safety of Kate Middleton

Experts have finally offered some insights into the heath and safety of Kate Middleton.

The news has been awarded via an official source close to Buckingham Palace.

According to a report by Page Six, a rep for the Duchess began the statement by saying, “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

Not to mention, they also weighed in on her ongoing progress and recovery.

For those unversed, the Palace broke their silence after rumors of a coma began circulating online.

Initially the news that came to light stated that the Princess of Wales "will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery" from her "planned procedure."