Prince Harry receives another stark warning over 'hugely foolish mistake'

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received a very strong warning and advised to be careful wherever he is and also of his family after he lost his legal challenge against the British government's decision to take away his police protection.



The stark warning has come from royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Angela Levin.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Angela tweeted, “Harry knew that in a war it's just not done to mention the enemies you have killed. Particularly in a book.

“No wonder he has been threatened by the Taliban. Of course he has to be especially careful wherever he is and also of his family but what a hugely foolish mistake.”

The Duke of Sussex writes in his memoir Spare, released in January 2023, that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during his second tour of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Harry said on Wednesday he would mount an appeal after he lost his legal challenge.