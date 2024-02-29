 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William sparks fears amid ‘reclusive' moves: ‘Is it the kids?'

Prince William’s recent moves that have him dropping out of royal work has fans fearing

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Fans are beginning to grow a number of fears regarding Prince William’s reclusive tendencies.

All of these thoughts have been referenced by royal author Grant Harrold.

He weighed in on things according to a report by OK magazine.

He began the topic by referencing how duty “comes before everything” when it’s the British Royal Family.

Hence, the chances that Prince William “pulled out shows something is not right.”

“The first thing people will think is if it has something to do with his father, the King. I think it’s probably something closer to home,” the expert added.

“It's possibly something to do with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, because obviously she had that surgery a few weeks back, and a lot of people have said to me, they’ve been very quiet since she’s had it done.”

But at the same time “Of course, it could be as simple as one of the children maybe going down with a cold or flu or something. But I think it’s something possibly more to do with the actual Princess and I just hope there isn’t anything too serious.”

