 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Charles Spencer reveals 'main wish' of Princess Diana

Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997 from injuries sustained in a fatal car crash

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, March 01, 2024

Charles Spencer reveals main wish of Princess Diana before her death
Charles Spencer reveals 'main wish' of Princess Diana before her death

Prince William and Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer has disclosed their mother Princess Diana’s main wish before she died in 1997.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Diana’s bother shared a throwback photo with President Mandela and revealed his sister’s wish.

Read More: Prince William receives special gift for Kate Middleton as palace releases major health update

He said "President Mandela - without doubt, the most honoured guest I’ve welcomed to Althorp House during my 32 years in charge here. He insisted on coming to pay his respects at my sister’s grave, in 2001, despite being quite frail by then.”

He further said, “When Diana stayed with me in Cape Town, in 1997, a few months before her death, her main wish was to meet the President. Thankfully, I was able to help arrange this. They planned to do so much together, for the world.”

Diana’s brother further says he had the great honour of serving as a trustee of the Nelson Mandela’s Children Fund.

Also Read: Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince Harry as he loses legal fight

Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997, from injuries sustained in a fatal car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.

Kanye West feared to be a peril for the African community
Kanye West feared to be a peril for the African community
Firm prepares for the worst amid fears King Charles' cancer could spread video
Firm prepares for the worst amid fears King Charles' cancer could spread
Prince William receives special gift for Kate Middleton as palace releases major health update video
Prince William receives special gift for Kate Middleton as palace releases major health update
Real reason why Prince William was pulled out of memorial service revealed
Real reason why Prince William was pulled out of memorial service revealed
Chriss Perfetti opens up about tight bond with 'Abbott Elementary' cast
Chriss Perfetti opens up about tight bond with 'Abbott Elementary' cast
Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince Harry as he loses legal fight video
Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince Harry as he loses legal fight
Angelina Jolie ‘hell bent' on destroying Brad Pitt's relationship with kids video
Angelina Jolie ‘hell bent' on destroying Brad Pitt's relationship with kids
Billy Porter ‘heartbroken' over mother's death, shares emotional tribute
Billy Porter ‘heartbroken' over mother's death, shares emotional tribute
Brad Pitt ‘slowly' rebuilding relationship with kids after emotional reunion
Brad Pitt ‘slowly' rebuilding relationship with kids after emotional reunion
Noah Cyrus is staying ‘loyal' to Billy Ray Cyrus amid divorce
Noah Cyrus is staying ‘loyal' to Billy Ray Cyrus amid divorce
Reason Queen Camilla feels Prince Harry is ‘disgrace' to Royal Family
Reason Queen Camilla feels Prince Harry is ‘disgrace' to Royal Family
Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin
Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin