Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997 from injuries sustained in a fatal car crash

Charles Spencer reveals 'main wish' of Princess Diana before her death

Prince William and Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer has disclosed their mother Princess Diana’s main wish before she died in 1997.



Taking to Instagram, Princess Diana’s bother shared a throwback photo with President Mandela and revealed his sister’s wish.

Read More: Prince William receives special gift for Kate Middleton as palace releases major health update

He said "President Mandela - without doubt, the most honoured guest I’ve welcomed to Althorp House during my 32 years in charge here. He insisted on coming to pay his respects at my sister’s grave, in 2001, despite being quite frail by then.”

He further said, “When Diana stayed with me in Cape Town, in 1997, a few months before her death, her main wish was to meet the President. Thankfully, I was able to help arrange this. They planned to do so much together, for the world.”



Diana’s brother further says he had the great honour of serving as a trustee of the Nelson Mandela’s Children Fund.

Also Read: Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince Harry as he loses legal fight

Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997, from injuries sustained in a fatal car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.