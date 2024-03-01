Kate Middleton is recuperating from abdominal surgery and Prince William is assisting her along with their children

Prince William receives special gift for Kate Middleton as palace releases major health update

Prince of Wales Prince William has received a special gift for his wife Kate Middleton, who recovers from abdominal surgery.



The future king returned to royal duties Thursday after mysteriously pulling out of his godfather’s memorial service at the eleventh hour earlier this week.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared a stunning photo of the Prince of Wales, saying “Prince William was given flowers for The Princess of Wales before he left.”

The royal expert further said, “Sources tell me Catherine continues to recover well from her abdominal surgery, but don't expect to see her carrying out public engagements until at least Easter.”

Prince William also mentioned Kate Middleton in the video he shared after the latest public appearance.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace has addressed concerns about Kate Middleton’s health after being out of the public eye for two months following abdominal surgery.

The royal spokesperson said: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

The palace further said Kate continues “doing well".