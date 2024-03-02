 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle was warned about Royal family before Prince Harry marriage

Meghan Markle received serious warning about the Royal family before tying the knot

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, March 02, 2024

File Footage 

Meghan Markle was given a serious warning about the British Royal family before she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, left her hit show Suits in 2017 and retired from acting all together before her marriage as she was to move to the UK with Harry.

Before she left, her co-star in the show, Wendell Pierce, who played the role of her father in the series, told her that her life was “going to change” and that she’s going to be in a “bubble.”

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle desperately clinging to ‘anything Royal' amid UK return rumours

During an appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Wendell recalled, “It was the last night of working and I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to change, and you’re going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I’m your friend — you have lots of friends.'”

"We’re always thinking about you, we’ll always be there for you,” he added. “And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me."

Before concluding, the actor gushed over the time he spent with Meghan Markle and said she was “wonderful,” before adding, “She’s the nicest person ever."

