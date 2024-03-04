Royal family issued fresh warning related to Meghan Markle

The award-winning podcast network announced a new creative partnership with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently

Royal family has been issued fresh warning related to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s upcoming podcast following her new partnership with Lemonada Media.



A royal insider has warned that Meghan could drop fresh royal bombshells in her new podcast.

Speaking to US Weekly, a source claimed that the Duchess of Sussex will use her new podcast to share stories about her life, adding that she is keen to "do some inner reflecting" and this could include discussing her time in the UK as a working member of the Royal Family.

On January 13, a statement was shared on Meghan and Prince Harry’s new website regarding her deal with Lemonada Media.

The statement reads: “LEMONADA MEDIA, the award-winning podcast network today announced a new creative partnership with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.

"As part of their new deal, Lemonada will distribute the first season of the award-winning and critically acclaimed “Archetypes” for all audio platforms and also develop a new original podcast series as yet untitled hosted by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”