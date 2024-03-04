Royal family issued fresh warning related to Meghan Markle

 
Monday, March 04, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal family has been issued fresh warning related to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s upcoming podcast following her new partnership with Lemonada Media.

A royal insider has warned that Meghan could drop fresh royal bombshells in her new podcast.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under huge 'tension' over King Charles

Speaking to US Weekly, a source claimed that the Duchess of Sussex will use her new podcast to share stories about her life, adding that she is keen to "do some inner reflecting" and this could include discussing her time in the UK as a working member of the Royal Family.

On January 13, a statement was shared on Meghan and Prince Harry’s new website regarding her deal with Lemonada Media.

The statement reads: “LEMONADA MEDIA, the award-winning podcast network today announced a new creative partnership with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. 

Read More: Prince Harry reconciliation with King Charles is 'imminent'

"As part of their new deal, Lemonada will distribute the first season of the award-winning and critically acclaimed “Archetypes” for all audio platforms and also develop a new original podcast series as yet untitled hosted by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

