Buckingham Palace has not yet confirmed King Charles plans to visit Australia along with Queen Camilla after cancer diagnosis

King Charles first foreign visit confirmed after cancer diagnosis

Britain's King Charles is set to visit Australia later this year despite the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment.



It will be King Charles first visit abroad after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

According to a report by the Independent, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed King Charles visit, the first from a reigning monarch since 2011.

The Prime Minister said on Sunday, “The King has shown his compassion for Australians affected by recent natural disasters, just as Australians have shown compassion and support for the King following his cancer diagnosis.”

Anthony Albanese said, “The King, Queen and members of the royal family are always welcome in Australia.”

Royal expert Lizzie Robinson also quoted the Prime Minister as saying “Australia is preparing for a possible visit from His Majesty The King to Australia later this year. My Government is engaging with States and Territories on options for a possible Royal visit.”

Meanwhile, the Mirror has also confirmed that King Charles will be accompanied by Queen Camilla, and the visit to Australia will come in October to coincide with a visit to New Zealand, where Charles is also sovereign.

