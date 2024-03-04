Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be facing ‘tension’ in their marriage over UK return plans

Meghan Markle urged to take 'leading role' in ending Prince Harry, William's rift

A PR expert has urged Meghan Markle to play a "leading role" in the reunion of her husband Prince Harry and his estranged brother Prince William so the royal brothers can support their father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.



Prince Harry and William are currently not on speaking terms.

The royal brothers also snubbed each other when Harry visited King Charles in UK after cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to the Daily Express US, PR expert Luana Ribeira said: "I think deep down a large part of the British public is rooting for Prince Harry and Prince William to rediscover the closeness they once had.

"Whether there is any truth in it or not, people are quick to blame Meghan for their fractured relationship - making her into a sort of royal Yoko Ono figure.”

She continued, “For Meghan, it would be a good move for her to take a leading role in helping bring these brothers back together so they can support their father together."

"I think the main thing the couple could do to turn public perception about them around is to build bridges with the Royal Family,” Luana advised and added “News of King Charles' cancer diagnosis makes this the ideal time for both sides to draw a line under things which have been done and said in the past and mend relationships."

Luana Ribeira’s remarks came amid claims Harry and Meghan are facing ‘tension’ in their marriage over UK return plans.