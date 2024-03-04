Kate Middleton goes against Prince William to fulfill King Charles' orders

Kate Middleton reportedly ignored her husband Prince William’s wishes to play ‘peacemaker’

File Footage

Kate Middleton ignored her husband Prince William’s wishes in order to fulfil an order given to her by King Charles amid racism row.



Kate, Princess of Wales, was urged to call Meghan Markle after her name was appeared in Omid Scobie’s book Endgames’ Dutch translation last year.

The monarch asked Kate to address the heated rumours with the Duchess of Sussex directly so to heal their years-long rift, which could potentially widen after the names were released.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, Kate Middleton called Meghan to “clear the air” following the book publication two years after the Duchess first talked about it during Oprah Winfrey interview.

For those unversed, Meghan claimed that some senior members of the royal family had concerns about Prince Archie’s skin colour before he was even born.

Last year, Scobie accidentally revealed the names to be King Charles and Kate Middleton. However, it is still not confirmed if the monarch and the Princess of Wales talked of Archie’s skin colour before his birth.

"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” the insider said. "Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William's refusal."

"She agreed, because when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously — she does what she is told,” they added.

"This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all."