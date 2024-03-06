Royal family makes major announcement after Kate Middleton's first public appearance

King Charles and Kate Middleton will not attend the event, according to the announcement by the royal family

Royal family makes major announcement after Kate Middleton's public appearance

Britain’s royal family has made the first major announcement after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was spotted in public following her abdominal surgery.



Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared the royal family’s statement.

Quoting the palace, Rebecca tweeted, “NEW: The Queen accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent will attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration @wabbey on Monday.”

The Commonwealth is a global network of 56 countries. Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe. The theme this year is ‘One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Commonwealth.’

Another royal expert Cameron Walker confirmed the news on X, saying King Charles and Kate Middleton will not attend.

He also tweeted, “The King, who is receiving cancer treatment, is not carrying out public engagements at the moment.

“The Princess of Wales continues to recover from abdominal surgery and will also not be attending.”

