Kristen Stewart responds to criticism, discusses controversial photoshoot

Kristen Stewart recently opened up about her motivation behind February’s controversial shoot where she was accused of ‘forcing’ different gender and sexual orientation perspectives.

Appearing at the premiere of her latest thriller romance Love Lies Bleeding, the Twilight actress spoke about her inspiration behind the shoot and admitted that it was ‘fun’.

She mentioned, “I just felt like it was fun, I just wanted to make pictures that I would have taped to my ceiling as a teenager”.

The actress had previously responded to the backlash directed at her Rolling Stone shoot during the Berlin Film Festival press conference where she said, “The existence of a female body thrusting any type of sexuality at you that’s not designed for exclusively straight males is something people are not super comfy with," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, “So I’m really happy with it.”

She went on to describe her experience and added, “It’s crazy that there aren’t more pictures like that. It wasn't that big of a deal. So I loved the opportunity."

Notable to mention, the Snow White and the Huntsman actress has been linked with screenwriter Dylan Meyer since the summer of 2019, with whom she later got engaged in November 2021, after two years of dating.