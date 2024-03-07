 
menu
Thursday, March 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Ryan Gosling reveals why 'The Fall Guy' is already special to him

The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, will be releasing in the theaters this May

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Ryan Gosling reveals why The Fall Guy is already special to him
Ryan Gosling reveals why 'The Fall Guy' is already special to him

Ryan Gosling was a starstruck by the recent review of his film The Fall Guy.

The action-comedy, starring the 43-year-old actor and Emily Blunt, is yet to be released, however, filmmaker Steven Spielberg couldn’t stop himself from watching it beforehand.

In a recent interview with Variety, Ryan recalled, “I saw Steven Spielberg walking in my direction. I don’t know Steven Spielberg. I thought there’s no way he’s coming to talk to me. And yet he kept getting closer, and then I thought I knew what’s going to happen.”

The Barbie actor added, “I’m going to point to him, and he’s going to go, ‘Not you, behind you,’ so I’m not going to do that. Finally I said, ‘Me?’ and he goes, “Yeah you.’ I go, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t think you were coming to talk to me.’ And I stood up and he gave me a hug and said, ‘I just saw Fall Guy and I loved it.'”

Ryan continued that as far as he’s concerned, “it doesn’t matter anymore what happens.”

“Steven Spielberg liked it. That was an all time moment for me. I’m really excited for people to see it. I think it’s a really special movie,” he declared.

Directed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, The Fall Guy is based on the 1980s TV series of the same name in which Ryan will be playing a Hollywood stuntman working for a director, played by Emily, who also happens to be his ex. 

Meghan Markle worried about Kate Middleton behind ‘huge' ego
Meghan Markle worried about Kate Middleton behind ‘huge' ego
Kensington Palace ‘calm' as public creates ‘chaos' about Kate Middleton
Kensington Palace ‘calm' as public creates ‘chaos' about Kate Middleton
Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik's cameo in 'Young Sheldon' finale CONFIRMED
Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik's cameo in 'Young Sheldon' finale CONFIRMED
Tish Cyrus chooses Dominic Purcell over making amends with daughter Noah?
Tish Cyrus chooses Dominic Purcell over making amends with daughter Noah?
Kate Middleton's 'silent' health update sparks conspiracy theories
Kate Middleton's 'silent' health update sparks conspiracy theories
Meghan Markle poses for honesty, ‘vulnerability' on Archetypes first look
Meghan Markle poses for honesty, ‘vulnerability' on Archetypes first look
Sophie Turner steps out with beau Peregrine Pearson & Emma Stone
Sophie Turner steps out with beau Peregrine Pearson & Emma Stone
Prince Harry ‘quote frankly wrong' over security claims: Royal butler
Prince Harry ‘quote frankly wrong' over security claims: Royal butler
Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with 'unreal' album teaser ahead of release
Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with 'unreal' album teaser ahead of release
Is Joe Manganiello's recent outing a dig at Sofia Vergara's 'disapproval'?
Is Joe Manganiello's recent outing a dig at Sofia Vergara's 'disapproval'?
Anne Hathaway embarks on romance journey in 'The Idea of You' trailer
Anne Hathaway embarks on romance journey in 'The Idea of You' trailer
Demi Lovato gives 'transparent' insights into her beauty routine
Demi Lovato gives 'transparent' insights into her beauty routine