The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, will be releasing in the theaters this May

Ryan Gosling reveals why 'The Fall Guy' is already special to him

Ryan Gosling was a starstruck by the recent review of his film The Fall Guy.

The action-comedy, starring the 43-year-old actor and Emily Blunt, is yet to be released, however, filmmaker Steven Spielberg couldn’t stop himself from watching it beforehand.

In a recent interview with Variety, Ryan recalled, “I saw Steven Spielberg walking in my direction. I don’t know Steven Spielberg. I thought there’s no way he’s coming to talk to me. And yet he kept getting closer, and then I thought I knew what’s going to happen.”

The Barbie actor added, “I’m going to point to him, and he’s going to go, ‘Not you, behind you,’ so I’m not going to do that. Finally I said, ‘Me?’ and he goes, “Yeah you.’ I go, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t think you were coming to talk to me.’ And I stood up and he gave me a hug and said, ‘I just saw Fall Guy and I loved it.'”

Ryan continued that as far as he’s concerned, “it doesn’t matter anymore what happens.”

“Steven Spielberg liked it. That was an all time moment for me. I’m really excited for people to see it. I think it’s a really special movie,” he declared.

Directed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, The Fall Guy is based on the 1980s TV series of the same name in which Ryan will be playing a Hollywood stuntman working for a director, played by Emily, who also happens to be his ex.