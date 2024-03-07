Niall Horan performed the hit One Direction song at his latest concert in Manchester

Niall Horan surprises fans with ‘Night Changes' rendition at latest concert

Niall Horan just gave his fanbase a rather nostalgic surprise as he performed a thoughtful cover of the famous One Direction song, Night Changes.

As reported by PEOPLE, during his series of musical concerts as a part of The Show: Live on Tour, different One Direction songs were performed by Horan each night.

However, on Tuesday’s show, March 5, 2024, in Manchester, he delivered a moving rendition of the hit 2014 song.

It was also the biggest solo show the former and 30-year-old One Direction member has had up till now. at the 21,000-capacity AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Different fan recorded videos have spread all across social media platforms like wildfire as the Best Song Ever hit-maker can be seen performing on stage.

In the videos, uploaded by fans, Horan can be seen performing Night Changes with a little twist to the tone of its original version.

As he strummed his acoustic guitar under a disco ball, he and his band altered the sequence of the hit ballad, opting for an even more folky rhythm.