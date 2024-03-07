Niall Horan surprises fans with ‘Night Changes' rendition at latest concert

Thursday, March 07, 2024
Niall Horan just gave his fanbase a rather nostalgic surprise as he performed a thoughtful cover of the famous One Direction song, Night Changes.
As reported by PEOPLE, during his series of musical concerts as a part of The Show: Live on Tour, different One Direction songs were performed by Horan each night.
However, on Tuesday’s show, March 5, 2024, in Manchester, he delivered a moving rendition of the hit 2014 song.
It was also the biggest solo show the former and 30-year-old One Direction member has had up till now. at the 21,000-capacity AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Different fan recorded videos have spread all across social media platforms like wildfire as the Best Song Ever hit-maker can be seen performing on stage.
In the videos, uploaded by fans, Horan can be seen performing Night Changes with a little twist to the tone of its original version.
As he strummed his acoustic guitar under a disco ball, he and his band altered the sequence of the hit ballad, opting for an even more folky rhythm.