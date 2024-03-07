 
menu
Thursday, March 07, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Niall Horan surprises fans with ‘Night Changes' rendition at latest concert

Niall Horan performed the hit One Direction song at his latest concert in Manchester

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Niall Horan surprises fans with ‘Night Changes rendition at latest concert
Niall Horan surprises fans with ‘Night Changes' rendition at latest concert

Niall Horan just gave his fanbase a rather nostalgic surprise as he performed a thoughtful cover of the famous One Direction song, Night Changes.

As reported by PEOPLE, during his series of musical concerts as a part of The Show: Live on Tour, different One Direction songs were performed by Horan each night.

However, on Tuesday’s show, March 5, 2024, in Manchester, he delivered a moving rendition of the hit 2014 song.

It was also the biggest solo show the former and 30-year-old One Direction member has had up till now. at the 21,000-capacity AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Different fan recorded videos have spread all across social media platforms like wildfire as the Best Song Ever hit-maker can be seen performing on stage.

In the videos, uploaded by fans, Horan can be seen performing Night Changes with a little twist to the tone of its original version.

As he strummed his acoustic guitar under a disco ball, he and his band altered the sequence of the hit ballad, opting for an even more folky rhythm. 

Ellen DeGeneres fakes sweetness for public to love her?
Ellen DeGeneres fakes sweetness for public to love her?
Cher has ulterior motive in son, Elijah conservatorship case?
Cher has ulterior motive in son, Elijah conservatorship case?
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin gets take a gigantic step for love
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin gets take a gigantic step for love
Gal Gadot celebrates birth of fourth baby daughter
Gal Gadot celebrates birth of fourth baby daughter
Camila Cabello reveals THIS ‘impulsive' habit
Camila Cabello reveals THIS ‘impulsive' habit
Kate Middleton is like Queen Elizabeth II ‘in so many ways'
Kate Middleton is like Queen Elizabeth II ‘in so many ways'
Ryan Gosling reveals why 'The Fall Guy' is already special to him
Ryan Gosling reveals why 'The Fall Guy' is already special to him
Meghan Markle worried about Kate Middleton behind ‘huge' ego
Meghan Markle worried about Kate Middleton behind ‘huge' ego
Kensington Palace ‘calm' as public creates ‘chaos' about Kate Middleton
Kensington Palace ‘calm' as public creates ‘chaos' about Kate Middleton
Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik's cameo in 'Young Sheldon' finale CONFIRMED
Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik's cameo in 'Young Sheldon' finale CONFIRMED
Tish Cyrus chooses Dominic Purcell over making amends with daughter Noah?
Tish Cyrus chooses Dominic Purcell over making amends with daughter Noah?
Kate Middleton's 'silent' health update sparks conspiracy theories
Kate Middleton's 'silent' health update sparks conspiracy theories