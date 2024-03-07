 
menu
Thursday, March 07, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry fears ruining marriage to Meghan Markle over UK

Prince Harry reportedly worries his marriage may end to Meghan Markle due to topics relating to the UK

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Prince Harry fears ruining marriage to Meghan Markle over UK
Prince Harry fears ruining marriage to Meghan Markle over UK

Experts have just pointed out a rumored fear of Prince Harry regarding his marriage to Meghan Markle.

These claims and insights have been brought to light by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with OK magazine.

The topic began with her highlighting the Duke’s rumored worry about the UK and said, “I very much doubt that Harry would ever put pressure on Meghan to do anything she doesn’t want to – especially coming to the UK when he himself has said he doesn’t feel his wife and children are safe here without an enhanced level of security, which has so recently been denied as an automatic right.”

Read More: Prince Harry ‘quote frankly wrong over security claims: Royal butler

Because “Meghan is probably the one who wears the trousers in this relationship, and Harry, who adores her, would never want to compromise the happiness of their marriage by asking her to do something she is reluctant about.”

I think that both of them would be nervous about the reception that Meghan would get in the UK. I think there is still residual affection for Harry, but I really don’t think the same can be said for his wife.”

"However, the Invictus Games, are something both feel very passionate about, so it could be that Meghan will decide off her own bat to make a brief return to the UK,” she also added before concluding.

Ellen DeGeneres fakes sweetness for public to love her?
Ellen DeGeneres fakes sweetness for public to love her?
Cher has ulterior motive in son, Elijah conservatorship case?
Cher has ulterior motive in son, Elijah conservatorship case?
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin gets take a gigantic step for love
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin gets take a gigantic step for love
Gal Gadot celebrates birth of fourth baby daughter
Gal Gadot celebrates birth of fourth baby daughter
Niall Horan surprises fans with ‘Night Changes' rendition at latest concert
Niall Horan surprises fans with ‘Night Changes' rendition at latest concert
Camila Cabello reveals THIS ‘impulsive' habit
Camila Cabello reveals THIS ‘impulsive' habit
Kate Middleton is like Queen Elizabeth II ‘in so many ways'
Kate Middleton is like Queen Elizabeth II ‘in so many ways'
Ryan Gosling reveals why 'The Fall Guy' is already special to him
Ryan Gosling reveals why 'The Fall Guy' is already special to him
Meghan Markle worried about Kate Middleton behind ‘huge' ego
Meghan Markle worried about Kate Middleton behind ‘huge' ego
Kensington Palace ‘calm' as public creates ‘chaos' about Kate Middleton
Kensington Palace ‘calm' as public creates ‘chaos' about Kate Middleton
Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik's cameo in 'Young Sheldon' finale CONFIRMED
Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik's cameo in 'Young Sheldon' finale CONFIRMED
Tish Cyrus chooses Dominic Purcell over making amends with daughter Noah?
Tish Cyrus chooses Dominic Purcell over making amends with daughter Noah?