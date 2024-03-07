Prince Harry's future in UK exposed amid King Charles' succession planning

Prince Harry’s chances of having an active role in succession planning or ‘helping out’ has just been exposed

File Footage

Experts have just exposed Prince Harry’s future in the UK now that succession planning has begun in lieu of King Charles’ cancer.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Quinn.

His comments have been made during a candid interview with The Mirror.

It began with Mr Quinn highlighting how “hard” Prince Harry is finding everything now that the royals are making future plans without him.

However, at the same time he is adamant on not kicking up a “fuss” while his father deals with cancer.

Mr Quinn was even quoted saying, “As a non-working royal Harry is also no longer a counsellor of state and he is not being kept in the loop because there is zero chance he will be asked to help out.”

“William is adamant that he does not want Harry involved in any aspect of succession discussions or in planning for counsellors of state to help out if and when it becomes necessary. And as the next in line what William wants William gets.”